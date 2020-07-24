Newfoundland and Labrador deficit soars to $2.1 billion for fiscal 2020-21

Newfoundland and Labrador is currently projecting a $2.1 billion deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year, an increase of $1.35 billion from the April 2019 budget. Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Tom Osborne speaks with reporters before a meeting with federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle