Deeper job cuts at Boeing as pandemic throttles air travel

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing will cut more jobs as it continues to lose money and revenue during a pandemic that has smothered demand for new airline planes. The company said Wednesday, Oct. 28, that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of next year, down 30,000 from the start of this year. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)