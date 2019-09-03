UAW picks GM as bargaining target, workers authorize strikes

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo United Auto Workers President Gary Jones speaks during the opening of their contract talks with General Motors in Detroit. More than 96% of United Auto Workers union members have voted to authorize strikes against Detroit's three automakers. The union said Tuesday, Sept. 3, that the vote means leadership is authorized to call strikes against General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. But it doesn't mean there will be a work stoppage. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)