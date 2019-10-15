Aimia's largest investor says dissident shareholders' board picks 'well-suited'

An AIMIA logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal on May 4, 2012. Aimia Inc.'s largest investor is aligning itself with dissident shareholders amidst an ongoing revolt, saying it has asked the Toronto Stock Exchange to "closely monitor" the loyalty company's dealings. Mittleman Brothers, which owns about 23.1 per cent of outstanding shares, says Aimia's board should not assume continued support from the New York-based investment manager ahead of a special shareholder meeting on Jan. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes