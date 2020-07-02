'A ghost town': Businesses struggle to survive in Toronto's financial district

People stand apart at an intersection in Toronto's financial district, during a normally busy rush hour, on March 25, 2020. The swarm of Bay St. workers stepping out for a lunch break and the rush of office workers headed to Union Station to start their weekend a few hours early can hardly be found on a Friday afternoon near the start of summer. Empty streets, hallways where you can hear a pin drop and no crowd waiting for the usually busy King streetcar route have become the norm in Toronto’s financial district since mid-March, when the country’s biggest banks and consulting companies ordered their staff to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young