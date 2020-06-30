EU bans Pakistan airline from flying to Europe for 6 months

FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan. The European Union’s aviation safety agency said Tuesday, June 30, 2020 that Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at least six months after the country’s aviation minister revealed that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)