Airbnb laying off 1,900 employees due to travel decline

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco. Airbnb is laying off 25% of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the new coronavirus. In a letter to employees, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Chesky said the company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that don’t directly support home-sharing, like its investments in hotels and movie production.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)