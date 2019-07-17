Natural gas producers demand government action in open letter to Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney listens to questions from reporters after appearing at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 2, 2019. The CEOs of nine Alberta natural gas producers have released an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney asking him to show "bold leadership" in supporting a plan to restrict production to boost low gas prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang