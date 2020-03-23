PG&E pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in wildfire

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, firefighters and deputies carry the body of a Camp Fire victim at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric said Monday, March 23, 2020, it will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2018 fire in Northern California that killed 84 people and decimated three towns. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)