Trend toward trade protectionism expected to continue in 2020, weigh on growth

Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland, second left, acknowledges the applause as Mexico's top trade negotiator Jesus Seade, right, Mexico's Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, second right, and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, applaud after signing an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the national palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 10. 2019. The Canadian economy is closing out the year on a firmer footing than it began, but a global shift toward protectionism is expected to continue in the year to come and weigh on economic growth.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Marco Ugarte