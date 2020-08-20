After a summer homebuying frenzy, real estate braces for autumn uncertainty

Real estate for sale signs are shown in Oakville, Ont. on Saturday, Dec.1, 2018. After a record-shattering July in the Canadian housing market, the real estate community is divided on whether the fall will remain just as busy. Like many industries, the real estate market is facing uncertainty around how the COVID-19 infection rate will fare in fall. But real estate is unique in that it has already bounced back to record highs. The Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday that the 62,355 sales in July 2020 marked the highest monthly sales figure on record, even as the actual national average price for homes sold in July was a record $571,500. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan