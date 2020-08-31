Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses

FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire Hathaway said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, it has taken stakes of just over 5% in five major Japanese trading houses in what it says is a long-term investment. Share prices of the five huge companies surged between 4% to 9.5% on Monday in Tokyo after the company announced the investment. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)