Asia Today: No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Health workers walk to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at Devnar slum in Mumbai, India, Saturday, July 11, 2020. In just three weeks, India went from the world’s sixth worst-affected country by the coronavirus to the third, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. India's fragile health system was bolstered during a stringent monthslong lockdown but could still be overwhelmed by an exponential rise in infections. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)