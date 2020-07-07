Canadian unemployment rate to peak at 11 per cent in Q2: OECD outlook

A woman checks out a jobs advertisement sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 29, 2020. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says the unemployment rate in Canada will top the mark hit in the financial crisis. The organization says the Canadian unemployment rate is projected to reach 11 per cent in second quarter of this year, surpassing the previous peak of 8.7 per cent for the third quarter of 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette