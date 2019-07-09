Jay-Z partners with cannabis company as brand strategist

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, Jay-Z performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Jay-Z is heading into the marijuana industry as a chief brand strategist for a cannabis product company. He said in a statement Tuesday, July 9, 2019, that he entered a multi-year deal with San Jose, California-based Caliva. His role will consist of driving creative direction, outreach efforts and strategy for the brand. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)