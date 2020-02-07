Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for January, by province

OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in January. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 11.9 per cent (11.8)
— Prince Edward Island 7.5 (7.9)
— Nova Scotia 7.4 (7.9)
— New Brunswick 7.5 (7.5)
— Quebec 5.1 (5.3)
— Ontario 5.2 (5.3)
— Manitoba 5.1 (5.0)
— Saskatchewan 6.0 (5.7)
— Alberta 7.3 (7.0)
— British Columbia 4.5 (4.8)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.
