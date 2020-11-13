Onex earns US$501 million in third quarter as it shakes up portfolio

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Onex Corp. says its private equity investments increased in value this year, despite the economic volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which manages a fund that bought WestJet in a $5-billion deal last December, didn't announce details about the Calgary-based airline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette