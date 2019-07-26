CannTrust shares spike after CEO, chair forced out amid illegal grow scandal

A grow technician cleans the windows of the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. CannTrust Holdings Inc. shares are spiking as much as 20 per cent as investors take in news that the cannabis company's chief executive officer has been fired amid an ongoing investigation into allegations it was illegally growing marijuana in unauthorized rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin