OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 0.7 per cent in October, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.6 per cent (0.3)

— Prince Edward Island: 0.1 per cent (0.0)

— Nova Scotia: 0.3 per cent (-0.7)

— New Brunswick: 0.1 per cent (-0.2)

— Quebec: 0.5 per cent (0.3)

— Ontario: 0.7 per cent (0.6)

— Manitoba: 0.1 per cent (0.2)

— Saskatchewan: 0.5 per cent (0.8)

— Alberta: 1.1 per cent (1.5)

— British Columbia: 0.5 per cent (0.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020 and was generated automatically.

