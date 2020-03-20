Quick flip as 'Onward' goes from movie theatres to homes

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Luis Fonsi arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Telemundo is offering a first-of-its-kind virtual music special on Spanish-language media, featuring stars such as J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz and Gloria Estefan.“Concierto en Casa” will air Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern on Telemundo Network, UNIVERSO and across all its platforms. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)