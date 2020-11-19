Southwest, United Airlines see weak demand over holidays, 1Q

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines expects travel demand to remain depressed in early 2021. Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said Thursday, Nov. 19, that means his airline will have a lot more planes than it needs. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)