TC Energy plans net zero emissions for Keystone XL even as project's future in doubt

CALGARY - Cancelling the multi-billion dollar Keystone XL pipeline expansion would not only jeopardize thousands of jobs in Alberta, it would also mean the loss of billions of dollars in corporate income taxes, carbon taxes and royalties, according to energy experts.
TC Energy Corp.'s 1,947-kilometre project would carry crude oil from Hardisty, Alta., to Steele City, Neb. From there it would connect with the company's existing facilities to reach the U.S. Gulf Coast – one of the world’s biggest oil refining hubs.
But scrapping the pipeline expansion could threaten the security of supply for those refineries, said Richard Masson, an executive fellow and energy expert at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy.
Without a pipeline to move bottlenecked diluted bitumen from Canada to refineries along the U.S. coast from southern Texas to southern Alabama, they'll be forced to import from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia, he said.
"Connecting by pipeline within North America is the most secure way to feed those refineries," Masson said, noting that Canada has higher environmental oversight and labour standards than do many other oil producing countries.
"Those refineries really need our oil ... and the U.S. Gulf Coast is the best market for our oil," he said.
Transition documents suggest Joe Biden will kill the controversial project as soon as Wednesday when he's sworn in as U.S. president, rescinding a construction permit granted in 2019 by predecessor Donald Trump.
But the combination of a new environmental plan, Indigenous partnerships and trade union agreements could push the incoming administration to reconsider the pipeline project, energy experts say.
TC Energy announced a plan Sunday for the Keystone XL project to achieve net zero emissions, even as its future appeared in doubt.
The Calgary-based company said it has a plan to eliminate the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from Keystone XL's operations.
“Climate change is a serious issue and we have an important role to play in managing GHG emissions while balancing the need for safe, reliable and economic energy,” TC Energy chief executive Francois Poirier said in a statement.
The company said net zero emissions will be achieved when the pipeline is placed into service in 2023 by buying renewable energy from electricity providers, and if it is not available it will purchase renewable energy credits or carbon offsets.
The pipeline builder also said Keystone XL has signed a deal with North America’s Building Trades Unions to work together on the construction of TC Energy owned or sourced renewable energy projects.
Last August, TC Energy struck a deal with four labour unions to build the line itself. It followed that up in mid-November with a deal for five Indigenous tribes to take a roughly $785 million ownership stake.
"They're serious about doing the right thing," Masson said. "They're ticking every box."
Still, the pipeline has become a flashpoint in the debate over climate change and fossil fuels, and the new environmental plan is unlikely to sway entrenched positions, observers say.
"Because it crosses the border, it's always been super high profile," Masson said. "There's been a lot of environmental opposition."
But the pipeline project has endured for more than a decade despite widespread public scrutiny because of its strategic importance, said Dennis McConaghy, a retired TransCanada executive.
"This was always the project that meant the most to Canada strategically," said McConaghy, author of a book about the pipeline for which initial applications were made in 2008.
"The project has always represented the most efficient, low-cost access for Alberta bitumen produced oil to its most logical, highest value market – the U.S. Gulf Coast – where there are refineries optimized to run on heavy oil."
Efforts have been made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the oilsands, which industry watchers say could ease opposition.
A report by the Canadian Energy Centre said oilsands emissions intensity fell by more than 20 per cent between 2011 and 2018.
The Calgary-based independent provincial corporation, primarily funded by the Alberta government, said Alberta oilsands now emit only about four to six per cent more than the global average of crude oils from production to end-use.
As new technologies are developed, Masson said those greenhouse gas emissions could be further reduced.
"The demand for heavy oil in the world doesn't change whether Keystone XL happens or not," McConaghy added. "It's just where it's sourced. Those refineries are still going to run on heavy oil."
Once complete, the Keystone XL expansion is expected to carry up to 830,000 additional barrels a day of diluted bitumen from Alberta's oilsands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Some 200 kilometres of pipe have already been installed for the expansion, including across the Canada-U.S. border, and construction has begun on pump stations in Alberta and several U.S. states.
Biden was vice-president in 2015 when Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL for fear it would worsen climate change. Trump approved it again in 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)