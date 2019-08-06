Martinrea says Q2 adjusted profit a record despite industry slowdown

The logo for the company Martinrea International Inc. is pictured in an undated handout photo provided August 6, 2019. Autoparts manufacturer Martinrea International Inc. has reported earnings roughly in line with expectations despite some signs of slowdown in the industry.The Toronto-based company says it had net earnings of $28.1 million or 34 cents per share for the quarter ending June 30, compared with earnings of $55.7 million or 64 cents per share last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Martinrea International Inc. *MANDATORY CREDIT*