Plant-based protein companies poised to expand products, distribution next year

A package of meatless burgers are seen in Orlando, Fla., on June 26, 2019. When A&W started serving Beyond Meat veggie burgers at its restaurants, the fast-food chain offered many patrons their first bite of the much touted, celebrity backed plant-based patty. In the year and a half since, Canadians continued searching for plant-based options at home and on the go. By the time A&W added a plant-based nugget in December, many fast-food chains -- even long-time holdout McDonald's Canada -- boasted a trendy vegetarian menu item, too. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Raoux