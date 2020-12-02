Fed reports slowing US economic activity due to virus surge

FILE- In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, customers browse while shopping for books at the Strand Bookstore, an independent family owned bookstore founded in 1927 in New York. A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country found that economic activity in several regions was slowing in November as coronavirus cases surged. The report, released Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, and known as the beige book, will be used by Fed officials when they hold their last meeting of the year on Dec. 15-16 to discuss possible changes to the central bank's interest-rate policies.. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)