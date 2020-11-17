Give us a week: Businesses urge clarity on England lockdown

The Regent Street Christmas lights entitled 'The Spirit of Christmas' stand illuminated after being switched on yesterday without a ceremony as shops on the street lie temporarily closed due to England's second coronavirus lockdown, in London, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. This week saw Britain on Wednesday become the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths and on Thursday to record 33,470 people testing positive for COVID-19, the highest daily number of new cases since the virus first struck. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)