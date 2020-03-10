Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel

FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston. Airlines are seeing a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in recent days as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, and they are responding by slashing flights and freezing hiring. Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won't work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)