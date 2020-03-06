OTTAWA - A quick look at February employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.6 per cent (5.5)
Employment rate: 61.8 per cent (61.8)
Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.4)
Number unemployed: 1,133,800 (1,124,400)
Number working: 19,189,400 (19,159,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.3 per cent (10.3)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.9 per cent (4.9)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.7 per cent (4.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.