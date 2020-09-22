Union reaches tentative deal with Ford with nearly $2B in electric vehicle contracts

Unifor President Jerry Dias, left, elbow bumps Ryan Kantautas, Vice President of Human Resources at Ford Canada, after a photo opportunity at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto on August 12, 2020. Unifor says union workers at Ford Motor Company of Canada Ltd. (have reached a deal/will commence a strike) as part of its collective bargaining. Negotiations between the union and the automaker came to a head on Monday ahead of a bargaining deadline of 11:59 p.m eastern time, when an existing agreement expires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young