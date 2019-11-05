5G-powered smart campus unveiled at UBC; applied sciences research part of plan

A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on November 22, 2015. Canada is a step closer to a national 5G digital network as Rogers Communications and the University of British Columbia turned on the country's first 5G-powered smart campus Tuesday. A statement from the company says the launch allows university researchers to test real time 5G applications as Rogers prepares to unveil a national network of the ultra high-speed mobile wireless system next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck