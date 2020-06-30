New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

In this June 25, 2020 photo, Tunte Vigil, the business development associate of Tesuque Pueblo of New Mexico, shows off a mill at the Camel Rock Studios in Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American tribe in northern New Mexico has opened up the movie studio at the site of a former casino aimed at attracting big productions in what is believed to be a first by a Indigenous tribal government in the U.S. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)