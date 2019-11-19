Bank of Canada senior deputy governor says global economic picture has worsened

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins answers a question during a press conference at the Bank Of Canada in Ottawa on May 16, 2019. The senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada says the global economic picture has worsened, increasing risks for global growth and chances of financial stress that could spill over into Canada. Carolyn Wilkins says the Bank of Canada isn't predicting a global recession, given that global monetary policy conditions have eased in recent months, but noted the U.S.-China trade war is a major concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick