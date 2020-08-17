Team spirit goes digital and to the park as COVID-19 measures continue

WildBrain Ltd. animator Siequalynnda McNeil-Bobb, shown here in this handout image, drew Coast Salish art and talked about being First Nation from the sto:lo nation and speaking Halq'emeylem with her coworkers in a recent team-bonding experience the company held virtually. The drawing session was one of several activities companies are using to make staff feel connected despite the days of watercooler conversations, leaning over the cubicle for a chat and after-work drinks with colleagues being long gone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-WildBrain- Siequalynnda McNeil-Bobb