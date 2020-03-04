Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

A pipeline has ruptured and sparked a massive fire north of Prince George, B.C. is shown in this photo provided by Dhruv Desai. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says stress corrosion cracks that weren't detected by the operator led to an Enbridge Inc. natural gas pipeline rupture northeast of Prince George, B.C. in October 2018 that resulted in an explosion and fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dhruv Desai MANDATORY CREDIT