US unemployment drops unexpectedly to a still-high 13.3%

Employees and volunteers at a Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department Drive-Thru Pet Food Bank load pet food into cars at Lake Stevens Park, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. About 40,000 lbs of dog and cat food donated by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as part of their national ASPCA COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Initiative were distributed Thursday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)