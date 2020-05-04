Group wants CRTC to do more to protect privacy amid contact tracing debate

A traveler from Beijing, wearing a mask, uses his cellphone as he arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is being urged to do more to protect the privacy rights of cellphone, internet and phone users from abuse as public health authorities and their allies seek new ways trace the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIANPRESS/AP-Kamil Zihnioglu