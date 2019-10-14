This 2011 photo provided on Monday Oct. 14, 2019 by the CNRS (National Scientifc Research Center) shows Esther Duflo. The 2019 Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty." The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the prize on Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Cyril Fresillon/CNRS Phototheque via AP)