Slow ratings start for CBS' O'Donnell after first week

This image released by CBS shows Norah O'Donnell, host of the new "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell." S News is making changes with its evening newscast, and the first happens on Monday, July 15, 2019, when Norah O‚ÄôDonnell takes over as anchor. The second comes in the fall, when the network pulls up stakes from its New York headquarters and moves into a new studio in Washington. (Michele Crowe/CBS via AP)