Edibles, vapes and oils: What you need to know about cannabis 2.0

People line-up to purchase legal cannabis in Calgary, Alta., on October 17, 2018. Weed-infused brownies, CBD-based hand creams and cannabis vaping products are now legal in Canada, but eager consumers will have to wait until at least mid-December -- and the province with the most licensed pot shops is signalling that early 2020 is more realistic. Albertans will likely see edibles, beverages, vapes and topical forms of cannabis available for sale in stores and online by early next year, according to the provincial body responsible for regulating cannabis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh