Boeing chairman says CEO won't get bonus until Max flies

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg appears before a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on 'Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX' on Capitol Hill in Washington. Boeing’s new chairman gave Muilenburg a vote of confidence Tuesday , Nov. 5, and said the chief executive is giving up any bonus this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)