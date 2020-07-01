Lebanon’splea to skeptical expats: Come visit,bring cash

FILE - In this March 19, 2020 file photo, a worker pushes trollies at an empty terminal hall of the Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon. On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Beirut's airport is partially reopening after a three-month shutdown and Lebanon's cash-strapped government hopes thousands of Lebanese expatriates will return for the summer, injecting badly needed dollars into the sinking economy. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)