NRC looking at reducing inspections at reactors

FILE - In this March 22, 2019 file photo, the construction site of Vogtle Units 4 at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant is seen, Friday, March 22, 2019 in Waynesboro, Ga. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will look at cutting back on inspections of the country’s nuclear reactors. Staff recommendations made public Tuesday would reduce the time and scope of annual inspections at the nation’s 90-plus nuclear power plants. Some other inspections would be cut from every two years to every three years. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)