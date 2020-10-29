European Central Bank: Just wait until December

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde attends a news conference during the Informal Meeting of Economics and Finance Ministers in Berlin, Germany. The European Central Bank held off from strengthening its stimulus programs despite growing concern that a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases could stall the economy’s recovery from the deep downturn early this year. The bank on Thursday, Oct. 29, made no change to its 1.35 trillion ($1.58 trillion) pandemic emergency bond purchase program, which pumps newly created money into the economy to keep credit flowing to businesses and promote economic activity. Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)