Nokia to build moon's first 4G cell network for NASA program

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo, a woman walks at the headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia in Espoo, Finland. Nokia says it has been tapped by NASA to build the first cellular communications network on the moon. The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, its Nokia Bell Labs’ division will build a 4G communications system to be deployed on a lunar lander to the Moon’s surface in late 2022. (Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP, File)