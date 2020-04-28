Vermilion Energy posts $1.3-billion loss on oil and gas assets writedown

Anthony Marino, CEO of Vermilion Energy, listens to a question during an interview at the company's offices in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Vermilion Energy Inc. is reporting a net loss of $1.3 billion or $8.42 per share in the first quarter thanks to a $1.2-billion writedown in the value of its oil and gas assets in Canada and internationally due to low global oil prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh