Canada Goose reports first-quarter sales up nearly 60 per cent, loss grows

A woman in New York wears a Canada Goose coat on Feb. 14, 2019.Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a loss of $29.4 million in its latest quarter as sales grew by nearly 60 per cent compared with a year ago.The luxury parka company says its loss amounted to 27 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $18.7 million or 17 cents per share a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II