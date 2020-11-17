Another booming quarter for Walmart, but sales are slowing

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer delivered a 56% increase in its fiscal third-quarter profits while revenue rose 5.3%. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)