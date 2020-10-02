Tesla sales surge as global demand picks up speed

FILE - This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. Tesla’s third-quarter sales rose 44% from a year ago as global demand for its electric vehicles proved stronger than most other automakers. The company said it delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)