Hudbay Minerals CEO Alan Hair stepping down, Peter Kukielski named interim CEO

TORONTO - Hudbay Minerals Inc. says Alan Hair has stepped down as president and chief executive and a director of the company.

Hair spent more than 20 years with Hudbay including as chief operating officer from 2012 to 2015 before being appointed president and chief executive in 2016.

The Hudbay board has started a search for a permanent chief executive.

Meanwhile, the Toronto-based miner says Peter Kukielski has been appointed interim CEO.

A veteran mining executive, Kukielski has more than 30 years of global experience.

Hudbay has mines and other operations in North and South America primarily producing copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc.

