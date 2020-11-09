Federal government still working on investments in Fiat Chrysler, General Motors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of Public Services and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains, and National President of Unifor Jerry Dias share an elbow bump after holding a press conference at the Ford Connectivity and Innovation Centre in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 8 2020. They are joined virtually from Oakville by the Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited Dean Stoneley, and Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament Stephen Crawford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick